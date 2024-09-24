Marine Link
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
African Maritime Security Takes Center Stage

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 24, 2024

The Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel. Image courtesy VARD

Fincantieri, Vard Marine (VARD) and Sandock Austral Shipyards forged a partnership to build ships in Africa -- aiming to effectively reshape the African maritime security landscape -- a collaboration centered on the Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel (VARD 7 055), a 53-meter patrol vessel tailored for the country's operating environment. 

The deal gives exclusive marketing and manufacturing rights for the VARD 7 055 to Sandock Austral Shipyards across sub-Saharan Africa.


Image courtesy VARD

