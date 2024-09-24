African Maritime Security Takes Center Stage

Fincantieri, Vard Marine (VARD) and Sandock Austral Shipyards forged a partnership to build ships in Africa -- aiming to effectively reshape the African maritime security landscape -- a collaboration centered on the Afrika Offshore Patrol Vessel (VARD 7 055), a 53-meter patrol vessel tailored for the country's operating environment.

The deal gives exclusive marketing and manufacturing rights for the VARD 7 055 to Sandock Austral Shipyards across sub-Saharan Africa.





Image courtesy VARD