Tall Ship Runs Aground in Newport Harbor

U.S. Coast Guard Station Castle Hill established a safety zone in Newport Harbor, R.I., Sunday night after a tall ship lost power and hit multiple other vessels before grounding near Perrotti Park.

No injuries or pollution have been reported.

The SSV Oliver Hazard Perry, an educational tall ship homeported in Newport, was leaving Bowen's Wharf Seafood Festival with 12 crewmembers aboard when it lost power and began to drift.

A 911 dispatcher alerted Coast Guard watchstanders to the incident at about 6:15 p.m.

Two response boat crews from Station Castle Hill immediately deployed to the scene, where personnel from the Narragansett Bay Task Force are also helping with the response.

The incident is under investigation.