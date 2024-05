Traffic was suspended in Turkey's Bosphorus on Tuesday after a bulk carrier had an engine failure at the southern end of the straits that run through Istanbul, shipping agent Tribeca said.

It said that the Liberian-flagged bulk carrier Alexis suffered the engine failure at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT) and that vessels were sent to the area for a likely salvage operation.





