AI Assistant Scans Data Streams and Social Media to Identify Maritime Risks

Maritime AI company Windward has launched Early Detection, an AI-based solution that identifies anomalies that could impact maritime operations.

Early Detection analyzes vast amounts of maritime data to spot irregular activities, thus enabling organizations to passively uncover anomalies or new trends automatically with no required user input. The capability alerts stakeholders to global events that would otherwise remain hidden, such as an increase in vessels loitering in specific locations or a surge in ships changing their flags even before the cause is apparent.

The system uses Windward’s proprietary data enhanced with multiple open-source data streams, including news, social media and in the future, extreme weather and refinery outages (and other data sources of relevance and importance). This enables linking anomalies with relevant external data, providing real-time insights and context as events unfold.

Coupled with MAI Expert™, Windward’s generative AI-powered virtual analyst, it offers multiple expert agents per vertical so that users gain contextual insights into the anomalies detected as they occur. When Early Detection identifies an anomaly, MAI Expert™ provides possible relevant, contextualized causes, such as illegal trafficking, weather changes or economic shifts, and recommended actions.

For governments, intelligence agencies and law enforcement, Early Detection revolutionizes maritime surveillance by providing leads to analysts about activities that warrant investigation, says Windward.

Commercial customers - including shippers, insurers, traders, freight forwarders and bunkering companies - can leverage Early Detection and MAI Expert™ to proactively identify business opportunities and mitigate risks. The capability alerts users to events like sudden increases in port congestion or shifts in shipping routes, allowing them to leverage Early Detection for financial advantage.

For example, if vessels begin rerouting to avoid specific areas and opt for longer, safer routes as seen during the Red Sea Crisis earlier this year, bunkering companies can strategically position services along these new paths to meet emerging demand.

"Intelligence is power, and those with the earliest data and insights, inevitably lead the market. Early Detection acts like a crystal ball, eliminating the surprise and chaos around evolving trends or events providing our customers with an unprecedented advantage,” said Ami Daniel, Co-founder & CEO of Windward.



