AI (predictably) Drives Maritime Start-Up Growth

The rise of AI, regional innovation hotspots, and a wave of funding define this year’s maritime tech landscape



For the third year running, the “Global Maritime Tech Startup Map” has been released—an evolving snapshot of the world’s most promising maritime software startups. The 2025 edition charts 176 startups across categories from vessel condition monitoring to crewing software, highlighting a growing appetite for artificial intelligence and an increasingly global spread of innovation.





... AI Adoption Accelerates, not Universally though ...

One of the most striking developments in this year’s data is the rapid integration of artificial intelligence across the sector. Nearly half—45%—of the featured startups now incorporate AI in their offerings, up from 27.5% in 2024. That growth is not uniform, however.

Condition monitoring and maintenance tools lead the pack: 72% of startups in this category use AI to detect anomalies, predict failures, and optimize performance. In the newer “Communications & Information Management” segment, 90% of startups founded within the last three years are AI-driven—signaling an accelerating digital transformation in vessel operations and data flow.

By contrast, AI adoption lags in procurement (28%), ports and docks (40%), and crewing (33%). These segments may be facing steeper technological or regulatory hurdles—or could represent ripe ground for future disruption.





... Funding Surges ...

Maritime startups attracted around $234 million in disclosed funding over the past 12 months—a 73% increase over last year’s $135 million. While early-stage activity remains active but less transparent, late-stage deals accounted for much of the growth. Orca AI’s $72.5 million Series B round stood out as one of the year’s largest.





... Singapore Leads, Greece Gains Ground ...

Singapore continues to lead globally with 30 listed startups, followed closely by the UK, US, and Germany. These four countries account for more than half of all startups on the 2025 map.

Greece is an emerging hotspot, adding five startups to the list and bringing its total (including Cyprus) to 14—placing the region third in the world. Thematic clustering also reveals regional strengths: the UK dominates maritime finance and trading; the EU leads in green tech and decarbonization (80% of startups in that category); and Singapore’s ecosystem remains the most diversified, with startups spanning eight different categories.





... Young, Agile & Software-Driven ...

The map includes only independent startups founded after 2015, with software—not hardware—at the core of their business. This focus captures the dynamic nature of maritime digitalization, though the creators, Flagship Founders, note that undisclosed activity and rapid change mean the map is necessarily a snapshot, not a comprehensive census.

Still, the big picture is clear: maritime startups are scaling, AI is reshaping business models, and new regions—from Greece to Singapore—are fueling the next wave of shipping innovation.





Graphic courtesy Flagship Founders