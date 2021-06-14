Ailing Tug Crewman Medevaced Off New Jersey

An ailing tugboat crewmember was medically evacuated approximately 10 miles north of Manasquan Inlet, N.J. on Friday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay Command Center in Philadelphia received an alert that the individual was suffering from abdominal pain while aboard the 33.5-meter tugboat Saint Emilion.

A 47-foot Motor Life Boat crew from Coast Guard Station Manasquan Inlet launched to meet the tugboat after the Delaware Bay Command Center consulted with a Coast Guard flight surgeon who recommended medical evacuation for the individual.

Once on scene, the MLB boatcrew removed the crewman from the vessel and transferred him to emergency medical services that were waiting on scene at the Station.