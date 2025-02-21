Ailsa Shipbuilding Company Model Collection Debuts

An exhibition of ship models depicting vessels built by Ailsa Shipbuilding Company (Troon and Ayr) in the 19th and 20th centuries opens at the Scottish Maritime Museum on Irvine Harborside today (Friday, February 21).

The collection of six detailed ‘builder’s models’, which are on long-term loan from South Ayrshire Council, were crafted by the Ailsa Shipbuilding Company’s model-making department between 1909 and 1975.

The vessels depicted include a 10-gun brig built to seize illegal slaver ships in the 19th century, steamers destined for Brazil, a Mexican Navy patrol vessel, a ferry commissioned by the company that pioneered the roll-on roll-off ferry after World War II, and an anti-submarine frigate built in 1943.

The models, displayed in the Museum’s Linthouse alongside new interpretations created by the curatorial team, were delivered by the previous stewards, Troon Community Council.