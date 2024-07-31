AiP Granted for Ship-to-Ship Ammonia Bunkering Boom

A bunkering boom jointly developed by NYK and TB Global Technologies (TBG) for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK).

NYK says the development will significantly enhance the safety of supplying ships with ammonia, which is highly toxic, by employing TBG's technology to ensure the liquid does not leak.

The most distinctive feature of the boom is its emergency-release system that allows the connection between an ammonia-fueled vessel and an ammonia bunkering vessel to be disconnected instantly in an emergency. In acquiring the AiP, NYK provided design data for its in-house developed ammonia bunkering vessel.

In addition, to improve the safety and operability of the equipment, NYK provided knowledge on the handling of ammonia gained by NYK from its ammonia-transport business and expertise gained from Kaguya, Japan's first LNG bunkering vessel. Kaguya is operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Corporation, of which NYK is the largest shareholder.

An ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier, scheduled for delivery in November 2026, is being developed by a consortium that includes NYK.



