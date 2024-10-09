AI-Powered Vessel Tracking and Monitoring

A partnership between Iceland's TM Insurance and Hefring Marine promises to bring the 'big brother is watching' mantra foward faster in marine operations.

Touted as an AI -driven ‘digital assistant’, the primary target for this offering are the helm stations of fast craft, and according to Hefring Marine, IMAS Helm addresses both accident prevention and fuel efficiency, aiming to provide fast craft operators with guidance such as a maximum advised speed, based upon the vessel’s route, current sea state, weather conditions, and the system’s previously learned handling tendencies of the boat.

The IMAS Helm system comprises two main components: the Control Unit and the Sensor Unit.

The Control Unit is the central computing module of the IMAS Helm system that collects, stores, and processes data from the Sensor Unit and other onboard systems via NMEA2000. The processed information is displayed on a compatible multi-function display through an ethernet connection. Additionally, all data is uploaded to the IMAS Cloud platform via a cellular network or the vessel’s modem. The IP67-rated Control Unit is designed to connect and integrate seamlessly with most onboard systems.

The Sensor Unit is a high-performance inertial measurement unit (IMU) that connects to the IMAS Control Unit. It features an accelerometer (+/-16g), dual gyroscopes, and a magnetometer. Multiple Sensor Units can be linked to the IMAS Control System if needed.