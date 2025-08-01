Alternative-Fueled Vessel Orders Continue Steady Upward Pace

The orders for the new alternative-fueled vessels have continued to grow in July 2025, in line with the steady pace of activity seen in the first half of the year, according to the latest figures from DNV’s Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform.

A total of 28 new orders for alternative-fueled vessels were placed in July 2025, AFI’s latest report has revealed.

LNG remains the dominant fuel choice, accounting for 22 of the 28 orders. The majority of these orders were concentrated in the container segment with 19 on record, with the two remaining being tankers and one a research vessel.

Methanol followed with three new orders, including two bulk carriers and one offshore vessel.

July also saw two ammonia-fueled gas carriers ordered, and for the first time, one ammonia bunker vessel was added to the orderbook.

“July’s data reinforces what we observed in the first half of the year: the alternative-fuelled vessel market is showing resilience. Owners are not just experimenting, they’re investing in scalable, compliant solutions.

“The first-ever order of an ammonia bunker vessel is a signal that supporting infrastructure is beginning to align with long-term fuel strategies. Combined with continued LNG and methanol bunker vessels activity, this points to a sector that is actively positioning itself towards increased demand in the future,” said Jason Stefanatos, Global Decarbonization Director at DNV Maritime.