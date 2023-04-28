Aluminum Marine Delivers Catamarn to Explore Group

Auckland-based tourism operator Explore Group expanded its fleet of passenger and tourism vessels late last year with the delivery of Tuhi Rapa, an Incat Crowther 29 design built by Australian shipyard Aluminium Marine. The vessel is designed to transport up to 300 passengers and has been plying the waters of Auckland Harbour and the Bay of Islands since its maiden voyage in late 2022.

Designed to be used as both a passenger ferry as well as a wildlife sightseeing cruise vessel – Tuhi Rapa features a range of design elements to help increase operational efficiency including the addition of midship boarding doors on the main deck.

Tuhi Rapa’s main deck features spacious indoor seating for 123 passengers, a large bar and kiosk, three toilets, outdoor seating for 8 more passengers and an overhead bicycle store. The mid-deck includes outdoor seating for 37 passengers as well as indoor seating for 65 additional passengers, a bathroom and the vessel’s wheelhouse. There is also a viewing platform and seats for 67 passengers on Tuhi Rapa’s roof

deck.

“The design of Tuhi Rapa is based on our proven Incat Crowther 29 catamaran, however we worked with Aluminium Marine to tailor Tuhi Rapa specifically to the needs of Explore Group," said Dan Mace, Incat Crowther's Technical Manager.

Tuhi Rapa was named in consultation with Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, the original inhabitants and iwi of Auckland, as part of their ongoing partnership with Explore Group.

Image courtesy Incat Crowther





Main Particulars

Length Overall - 96’ 1” / 29.3m

Length Waterline - 96’ 1” / 29.3m

Beam Overall - 26’ 3” / 8.0m

Draft (hull) - 3’ 11” / 1.20m

Draft (prop) - 5’ 1” / 1.55m

Depth - 8’ 2” / 2.50m

Flag - New Zealand

Class / Survey - NSCV 1C Aus





Capacities

Fuel Oil - 1 056 gallons / 4 000 litres

Fresh Water - 185 gallons / 700 litres

Sullage - 185 gallons / 700 litres

Passengers - 300

Crew - 5



