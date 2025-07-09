American Cruise Lines Christens American Patriot Vessel in Newport

American Cruise Lines christened American Patriot in Newport, Rhode Island last week—celebrating the holiday and simultaneously marking the countdown to the country’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

American Patriot is the first ship in the company’s new Patriot Class—a fleet of new 130-passenger ships designed for exclusively cruising the U.S.A. Patriot Class sister ships, American Pioneer, American Maverick, and American Ranger are soon to launch later this year and into 2026.

American Patriot’s christening festivities included cruise guests, community members, officials from Sail Newport, and a small group of American’s executives and crewmembers. Charles B. Robertson, President & CEO of American Cruise Lines, gave remarks as did American Patriot’s Godmother, Susan Daly, President of Sail Newport, along with other notables, including Carol Robertson, Co-Founder of American Cruise Lines. Cruise guests and christening attendees gathered on the ship’s top deck for the official blessing and ceremonial bottle smash, followed by a traditional New England lobsterbake at Fort Adams State Park just steps from where the ship was docked.

American Patriot accommodates just 130 guests. It features 4 decks, private balcony staterooms and suites, a chart room, spacious lounges (including a top deck lounge with a walking track), plus a main restaurant, casual café, and fitness center. The company’s new Patriot Class ships and all 25 small ships in the fleet also offer world-class amenities.

In addition to numerous new ships launching in 2025 and 2026, American has also introduced an array of Extended Cruises celebrating the 250th—50-Day+ U.S. itineraries highlighting the grandeur and history of the U.S.A.—small ship adventures that explore America’s great rivers and waterways from the glaciers in Alaska to the beaches in the Florida Keys. American Patriot and American Pioneer will sail several of the Line’s new Extended Cruises throughout 2026, among other itineraries dedicated to exploring the U.S.A.