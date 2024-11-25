American Legend Sets Sail on Inaugural Cruise

American Cruise Lines announced that American Legend sets sail today, along its first cruise.

The newest small ship in the country, is sailing American’s 8-Day Florida Gulf Coast & Keys itinerary, roundtrip from St. Petersburg Florida. The fully domestic cruise visits: St. Petersburg, FL; Marco Island, FL; Key West, FL; Punta Gorda, FL; and offers an optional pre-cruise hotel stay in Tampa, Florida. The cruise explores the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast, offering many shoreside excursions in every port-of-call including a full day exploration of Dry Tortugas National Park.

This week’s first cruise will also feature extra fun, including American Legend’s official christening ceremony, on Wednesday, November 27th when the ship is docked at Mallory Square in Key West. The ceremony will be held on board, with the ship’s Godmother, Key West Mayor Dee Dee Henriquez; cruise guests; and American Cruise Lines executives. On Thursday, November 28th, Thanksgiving will be celebrated on board with a traditional holiday meal and all the fixings.

American Legend accommodates 100 guests. It is American Cruise Lines’ 19th new small ship, 4th 100-passenger Coastal Cat, and 2nd new ship this year. Click here for more details on American Legend.





