Ammonia and Methanol Ready Container Ship Delivered

The ALS Ceres was delivered to ABS class on May 29 and is the first in a series of six 7,100 teu container carriers designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) and built by Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Company (DSIC) for Asiatic Lloyd Maritime LLP, Singapore.

The new, energy-efficient hull design and a fuel-efficient main engine that is compliant with NOx Tier III requirements, translate to a vessel with a low fuel consumption in comparison to its peers of the same vessel type, size and service speed.

The ALS Ceres is assigned with the ABS Ammonia Fuel Ready Level 1C and Methanol Fuel Ready Level 1C Class notations, indicating that a concept-level design study has been carried out for future conversion to ammonia and methanol fueling.

The vessel is also one of the first to feature the ABS FOC notation, an enhanced standard reflecting additional fire-fighting methods.

“The ALS Ceres is Asiatic Lloyd’s first ABS-classed, new-build vessel, and we appreciate the support from ABS in the successful conclusion of this project,” said Friedrich Bunnemann, Managing Partner of Asiatic Lloyd.