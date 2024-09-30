Marine Link
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Ammonia Ship-to-Ship Bunkering Boom earns ClassNK AIP

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 30, 2024

L to R: Tsutomo Yokoyama, Executive Officer, NYK; Laurent Poidevin, President and Representative Director, TBG; Hayato Suga, Senior Executive Vice President, ClassNK. Photo courtesy ClassNK

L to R: Tsutomo Yokoyama, Executive Officer, NYK; Laurent Poidevin, President and Representative Director, TBG; Hayato Suga, Senior Executive Vice President, ClassNK. Photo courtesy ClassNK

NYK and TB Global Technologies Ltd. (TBG) received a certificate for approval in principle (AiP) from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) for the ship-to-ship supply of fuel ammonia. The AIP was conferred last week at Gastech in Houston.

The most distinctive feature of the boom is a TBG-developed emergency-release system that allows the connection between an ammonia-fueled vessel and an ammonia bunkering vessel (ABV) to be disconnected instantly in an emergency.

In acquiring the AiP, NYK provided design data for its in-house developed ABV. In addition, to improve the safety and operability of the equipment, NYK provided knowledge on the handling of ammonia gained by NYK from its ammonia-transport business and expertise gained from Kaguya, Japan's first LNG bunkering vessel. Kaguya is operated by Central LNG Marine Fuel Corporation, of which NYK is the largest shareholder.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Offshore Patrol Cutter Construction Starts at Austal USA

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week