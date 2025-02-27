Ammonia-Fueled Bunkering Vessel gets ClassNK AIP

ClassNK issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for an ammonia-fuelled bunkering vessel, a vessel is jointly developed by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) and LMG Marin AS (a member of the Seatrium Group).

As ammonia as fuel is expected to be used in shipping to help shipowners meet tough new emission reduction targets, bunkering vessels that supply fuel to ships and related equipment will play an essential role in the supply chain. This vessel is being developed jointly by NYK Line, advancing the development of ammonia-fueled vessels, and Seatrium, the largest shipyard in Singapore, to introduce it to Singapore, one of the world’s leading bunkering ports.

LMG Marin AS mainly designed this vessel. It features ammonia-fuel dual-fuel engines from IHI Power Systems and a bunkering boom from TB Global Technology, allowing for safe and reliable ammonia bunkering operations. Additionally, a safety verification was conducted through HAZID involving relevant stakeholders.

ClassNK carried out a review of the conceptual design of the ship based on its ‘Part N; Ships carrying liquefied gases in bulk ‘ of the Class Rules and ‘Part C-2; Guidelines for the Safety of Liquefied Gas Carriers Using Ammonia as Fuel (Edition 3.0.2) which is part of ‘Guidelines for Ship Using Alternative Fuels (Edition 3.0) and examined the result of required assessment. Upon confirming they complied with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP. Moreover, the latest ‘INTERIUM GUIDELINES FOR THE SAFETY OF SHIPS USING AMMONIA AS FUEL’ approved at MSC 109 last December are referred to in this AiP.