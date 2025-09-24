Ammonia-Ready Grimaldi PCTC Delivered

The Grimaldi Group has welcomed the Grande Svezia into its fleet, the second in a series of 10 next-generation PCTC vessels under construction at China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu.

Measuring 220 meters in length and 38 meters in width, with a gross tonnage of 91,611 tons and a service speed of 18 knots, the Grande Svezia can carry up to 9,000 CEU (Car Equivalent Units) across 14 decks.

Like her sister ship Grande Shanghai, delivered less than a month ago, the vessel is designed to transport both electric and combustion engine vehicles.

The Grande Svezia is the fourth ammonia-ready ship in the group’s fleet. Compared with earlier-generation car carriers, the Grande Svezia delivers up to 50% lower fuel consumption.

During port calls, the vessel can achieve zero emissions thanks to its 5 MWh lithium battery system and shore power capability.

Other energy-efficiency features include 2,500 square meters of solar panels, silicone-based hull coatings to reduce drag, and smart systems for ventilation and climate control. Its electronically controlled main engine is fitted with state-of-the-art exhaust gas treatment systems to cut SOx and particulate matter, while a selective catalytic reduction system keeps NOx emissions within IMO Tier III limits.

Additional innovations to minimize environmental impact include an air lubrication system, an optimized hull design, and an innovative “gate rudder” – installed for the first time on PCTC vessels – consisting of two foil-shaped blades positioned on either side of the propeller, enhances both propulsion efficiency and maneuverability.

Built to the highest sustainability and comfort standards, the Grande Svezia has been awarded Green Plus, Green Star 3, Comfort Vibration, and Comfort Noise Port class notations.

The ship is named after Sweden, a country that the Grimaldi Group has been serving regularly for over three decades and where it operates the nation’s only private port, located in Wallhamn.

The Grande Svezia will make her maiden voyage on the East Asia–Persian Gulf service, a key trade lane for the automotive and industrial sectors. Departing from the Chinese ports of Taicang and Lianyungang, the vessel is expected to loaded 3,100 vehicles and 5,800 linear meters of rolling cargo, including buses, trucks, excavators, and trailers, with destination Persian Gulf markets.



