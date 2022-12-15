Amogy to Use Ballard Fuel Cell Engines

Amogy, developer of emissions-free ammonia power solutions, announced it has signed a contract to purchase fuel cell engines from Ballard Power Systems for ammonia-to-power maritime applications.

Ballard’s FCwave engine is a scalable fuel cell system certified for operation in marine environments. Amogy’s proprietary ammonia-to-power platform relies on unique ammonia cracking technology, facilitating the extraction of hydrogen onboard for fuel in a hydrogen engine. Having demonstrated the platform in several industrial applications, Amogy is currently scaling the technology for use in maritime vessels, with plans for a tank barge and tugboat operations.

Under the contract, Amogy agrees to purchase an initial order of three, 200kW FCwave engines and Ballard will support integration of the fuel cell engines with Amogy’s proprietary ammonia reforming system. Ballard will deliver the initial FCwave engines to Amogy in 2023 for maritime deployment. A follow-on order for an additional seven FCwave engines is expected upon successful completion of the initial projects.

“This contract and collaboration opportunity with Ballard is a significant and valuable step as Amogy expands its efforts in the maritime sector,” said Seonghoon Woo, Chief Executive Officer at Amogy. “With access to their leading fuel cell technology and team of experts, together we can expedite commercialization of scalable, ammonia-to-power solutions for the maritime industry and support global sustainability goals.”

Søren Østergaard Hansen, General Manager, Marine and Stationary, Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S, said, “We believe Amogy’s onboard capabilities to convert ammonia to gaseous hydrogen combined with our fuel cell engines will be a major milestone to achieve decarbonization in the marine sector.”