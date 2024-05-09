Amogy Presented with New Technology Qualification Letter by ABS

Ammonia-to-power solutions company Amogy has been issued a new technology qualification (NTQ) letter for concept design verification by classification society the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Amogy has developed an innovative ammonia-to-electrical power system that splits, or “cracks,” liquid ammonia into its base elements of hydrogen and nitrogen, which then funnels the hydrogen into a fuel cell, generating high-performance power.

The ABS NTQ services offer guidance on early adoption and efficient implementation of new technologies, confirming their capability to fulfill intended functions and performance requirements with the aim to qualify them for broader industry adoption. This process addresses regulatory gaps in technology adoption, offering insights into efficient implementation and assessing technology maturity levels and associated risks.

A milestone toward the overall approval of Amogy’s power system, Amogy has been issued a NTQ letter for the verification of concept design for its ammonia-to-power system, which involved an assessment of its integrated reactor system (cracking ammonia into hydrogen for utilization in fuel cells).

“We are honored to receive this technology qualification letter from ABS,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO at Amogy. “This achievement marks a significant milestone on our path toward broader industry adoption of our technology, highlighting the safety, viability, and maturity of our ammonia-powered solution. We are excited to further collaborate with ABS as we advance through the new technology qualification process.”

“Amogy’s new technology represents the rapid development of innovation around alternative fuels for maritime use. Cracking ammonia to produce hydrogen for fuel cells is one that has the potential to accelerate the energy transition in the maritime industry, supporting global decarbonization goals,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS senior vice president and chief technology officer.

Amogy is currently working to retrofit a 1-megawatt (MW) version of its ammonia-to-power system onto a tug at Feeney Shipyard in Kingston, N.Y. as a test run for its emissions-slashing power and generation technology in the commercial maritime sector. If all goes according to plan, Amogy said its first commercial products could be ready for deployment in early 2025.