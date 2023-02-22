Amogy to Test Maritime Ammonia-to-power Platform in Norway

Amogy Inc., developer of emissions-free ammonia power solutions, announced it has signed a letter of intent and a lease with Sustainable Energy Catapult Center to initiate testing operations for its 200kW ammonia-to-power platform at its recently-launched testing facility for new and sustainable energy solutions in Stord.

Amogy announced the opening of its Stavanger, Norway headquarters and the appointment of Christian Berg as Managing Director of Amogy Norway in September 2022. Establishing a presence at Stord Energy House provides Amogy with new opportunities to test and demonstrate its platform as well as access to collaborative opportunities with industry partners pursuing similar and supplemental projects, the company said.

Amogy will focus on test programs for a 200kW powerpack prior to its installation on a tugboat later this year. Following the tugboat demo, Amogy plans to continue using the Stord facility for continuous testing for up to several months at a time.

Amogy has developed a proprietary ammonia-to-power platform that relies on ammonia cracking technology. By extracting hydrogen onboard for fuel in a hydrogen engine, Amogy’s platform offers a scalable, sustainable solution to decarbonizing heavy duty vehicles and supply chains.

To date, the technology has been successfully demonstrated in a drone, John Deere tractor, and Class 8 Semi truck. Amogy is actively scaling it for use in maritime vessels, with plans to pursue a 1MW ammonia-powered tug boat demonstration and an inland barge retrofit in partnership with Southern Devall.