VOS Stone Equipped with Ampelmann W2W Gangway

Vroon Offshore Services and Ampelmann have joined forces to deploy a Walk to Work (W2W) solution for the Arkona offshore wind farm, located in the German Baltic Sea.



Vroon’s VOS Stone vessel, the newest addition to its offshore-support fleet, will be mobilized with an Ampelmann A400 gangway system.



The gangway, launched in 2017, will be utilized for the first time for W2W operations during array cabling work and commissioning of the Arkona offshore wind farm.



The A400 gangway system, developed specifically for the offshore wind market, combines the established motion compensation technology of Ampelmann’s A-type system with a new wider gangway to support the use of generic cargo trolleys, as well as for euro sized pallet trolleys. The system can transfer multiple personnel at a time and features an elevator to support ‘stepless’ policies.



The vessel will deploy in March 2018 with the project due to be completed by September.



VOS Stone is a newbuilding subsea-support W2W vessel designed to deliver safe and highly versatile support services to the offshore renewable and oil and gas industries. It is equipped with a 50 ton active heave-compensated crane, high-standard accommodation and recreational facilities for 60 client personnel.



The joint contract further strengthens the long-standing partnership between Vroon and Ampelmann, which have collaborated on a number of projects since 2011.