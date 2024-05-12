AMSA Bans Indian-Flagged Bulk Carrier

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has issued a 180-day ban to the Indian-flagged bulk carrier Darya Shaan after its operator took repeated risks with the safety of the crew, vessel and Australian marine environment by not reporting serious defects to the main engine and machinery whilst the ship entered Australian ports.

AMSA inspectors attended the ship at Port of Melbourne on April 26 and found multiple maintenance issues on board including defective main engine control and monitoring systems; a faulty engine room alarm monitoring system; defective starting arrangements for two generators; a failure to maintain the ship after survey, evidenced by 19 deficiencies, and a safety management system that fails to ensure the ship is maintained and that defects are reported appropriately.

AMSA is aware that the operator, Anglo-Eastern Ship Management (India), was notified of “serious safety concerns” prior to arrival in Australia.

Executive Director of Operations Michael Drake said these defects posed a significant risk to the Australian marine environment and the safety of the Darya Shaan’s crew. “When ship operators play fast and loose with engine maintenance, the consequences can be dire,” he said. “These defects could cause the ship to lose power during critical navigation, such as in a narrow channel, resulting in a grounding, or collision with another ship or structure.

“The fact that this operator knew about these defects and did not report them to AMSA is appalling and deserving of a 180-day ban. This was a clear attempt to conceal serious defects to Australian authorities and demonstrates a disregard for the safety of the ship, its crew and the marine environment.”

Drake said AMSA had noticed an increase in main engine defects in recent years and had been taking action on substandard vessels.

“If Anglo Eastern had complied with its obligations and reported the defects, AMSA would not have detained the vessel under port State control procedures. We would have worked with the operator constructively and pragmatically to ensure the ship was safe and met convention requirements.”



