AMSA Detains Vessel After 24‑Day Emergency Response

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has concluded a 24‑day response operation to support a vessel in distress in the Coral Sea, Queensland, preventing risk to the Great Barrier Reef, the marine environment and seafarers.

On February 1, AMSA received reports that Liberian‑flagged Swift Hangzhou was experiencing engine failure. AMSA immediately initiated response arrangements to coordinate a safe and effective outcome lasting over three weeks due to the complexity of the incident.

During the 24-day response, AMSA deployed multiple tugs to prevent the vessel drifting into sensitive areas of the Great Barrier Reef and surrounding marine park. AMSA also dispatched a Maritime Casualty Officer to board the vessel, inspect the engine failure, and provide expert, on‑the‑ground advice to both the captain and AMSA.

AMSA maintained round the clock monitoring of the vessel’s position and prevailing weather conditions to prevent risk to safety and marine environment. The response was coordinated closely with Queensland authorities, including Maritime Safety Queensland and Great Barrier Reef Marine Park agencies.

Crew welfare remained a priority throughout the operation, with AMSA conducting daily checks with the vessel’s captain to ensure adequate provisions and crew support.

As of February 24, Swift Hangzhou is safely at anchorage in Gladstone, Queensland. AMSA has now detained the vessel for seaworthiness.



