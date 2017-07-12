Marine Link
Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Andreassen Joins PBES to Develop Energy Storage Markets

July 12, 2017

Arnstein Andreassen (PhotoPBES

Norwegian energy storage company Plan B Energy Storage (PBES) announced Arnstein Andreassen has joined the firm to develop marine energy storage markets. Andreassen brings decades of experience in power generation and propulsion.
 
In his previous positions, both in Naval and commercial business, Andreassen worked with power generation and propulsion systems in the marine space. Andreassen comes to PBES from Bertel O. Steen Teknikk AS (Bostek), where he is responsible for sales of commercial marine generator sets.
 

 

