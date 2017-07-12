Andreassen Joins PBES to Develop Energy Storage Markets

Related News

Autonomous Workboats: The Future is Now

Sea Machines is bringing autonomous self-driving systems to the world of workboats. At an impressive virtual reality demonstration…

Drilling in Disputed South China Sea may Resume

Drilling for oil and natural gas on the Reed Bank in the South China Sea may resume before the end of the year, a Philippine energy official said on Wednesday, as…

European Shipowners Welcome IMO Meeting Outcome

European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) representing the European shipowners believe that important progress was…

Submersible, Magnetic Robot Performs Hull Inspections

Canadian company Deep Trekker has launched a new inspection vehicle at Nor-Shipping 2017: the Deep Trekker DT640 Utility Crawler…

Fleet Cleaner Goes to Work

After recently launching its ship hull cleaning installation in all Dutch ports, Fleet Cleaner has cleaned various container…

ICTSI Subic on Growth Path

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) new Container Freight Station (CFS) at the Subic Bay Freeport is…

Thailand Accedes to Conventions Covering Oil Pollution Damage

Thailand has become the latest State to accede to the international conventions on Civil Liability for Oil Pollution Damage…

Philippines Completes Scientific Survey in Disputed Sea

The Philippines has completed an 18-day scientific survey in the South China Sea to assess the condition of coral reefs and draw a nautical map of disputed area…