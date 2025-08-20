Marine Link
Wednesday, August 20, 2025

Anglo-Eastern Selects Inmarsat's NexusWave for Hadley Shipping Group Upgrade

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 20, 2025

© Inmarsat Maritime

© Inmarsat Maritime

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced that Anglo-Eastern will upgrade Hadley Shipping Group’s fleet to Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity solution, NexusWave.

Hadley Shipping Group is a long-standing Inmarsat Maritime user. Its transition to NexusWave represents a significant step forward in adopting a unified, bonded multi-orbit solution that will deliver enhanced performance, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and a scalable platform for future operational needs and crew welfare.

Anglo-Eastern, a leader in technical ship management and a strong advocate of digital innovation at sea, began implementing its multi-orbit connectivity strategy in 2023. With NexusWave now being installed across a range of vessels under its management, Anglo-Eastern reinforces its mission to accelerate digital transformation, boost cyber-resilience, and provide seafarers with a reliable, home-like internet.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Internal & External: Inland Barge Industry Powers the U.S. Economy

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week