Anglo-Eastern Selects Inmarsat's NexusWave for Hadley Shipping Group Upgrade

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat company, has announced that Anglo-Eastern will upgrade Hadley Shipping Group’s fleet to Inmarsat’s fully managed bonded connectivity solution, NexusWave.

Hadley Shipping Group is a long-standing Inmarsat Maritime user. Its transition to NexusWave represents a significant step forward in adopting a unified, bonded multi-orbit solution that will deliver enhanced performance, enterprise-grade cybersecurity, and a scalable platform for future operational needs and crew welfare.

Anglo-Eastern, a leader in technical ship management and a strong advocate of digital innovation at sea, began implementing its multi-orbit connectivity strategy in 2023. With NexusWave now being installed across a range of vessels under its management, Anglo-Eastern reinforces its mission to accelerate digital transformation, boost cyber-resilience, and provide seafarers with a reliable, home-like internet.