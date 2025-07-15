Anschütz Introduces Autonomous Navigation and Command System

Anschütz has designed an integrated Autonomous Navigation and Command System for naval vessels. Using proven, readily available and type-approved components, it provides navies with enhanced safety and sustainable capability for unmanned systems, all the while retaining full technological sovereignty.

Scalable from assistance systems to highly automated solutions, and from the monitoring and control of unmanned surface vessels (USVs) to automation solutions for large combatants, the system adds new value in various application scenarios.

As part of a dynamic system, the integrated navigation and command system from Anschütz ensures precise and safe autonomous navigation, control and operation of unmanned vessels, as well as remote monitoring and control from shore stations, operations centres on mother ships, or mobile, containerized solutions.

In addition to autonomous navigation, the system enables highly flexible, autonomous execution of different missions, as well as data transmission and fusion into a common operational picture. By integrating different units into a network of autonomous systems, the speed and effectiveness of maritime operations can be significantly increased.

Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Mine Countermeasures – Underwater Detection

Escort / Shadowing

The Autonomous Navigation and Command System extends the commercially available, proven and certified SYNAPSIS integrated navigation system. The extended system integrates additional optical sensors and surveillance systems to provide a comprehensive maritime situational picture, featuring enhanced tactical target management, automatic collision avoidance, and dynamic motion control. Additional software modules manage the automatic execution of certain tactical functions, enable data exchange in the autonomous system network and are prepared for future collaboration and integration with maritime C4ISR systems.

The Autonomous Navigation and Command System has undergone extensive testing in autonomous operation, including two years of testing in the Kiel Fjord with over 200 collision avoidance scenarios under real-life conditions. Most recently, a comprehensive high-speed demonstration with CMN Naval and German Naval Yards in Cherbourgh, France has proven the capability of the Anschütz Autonomous Navigation and Command System.