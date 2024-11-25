Anschütz supplies IBS for Specialized Vessel

Locally supported, high-quality navigation systems for demanding vessels.

In accordance with the regulations of the Chinese Classification Society, Anschütz is supplying a comprehensive Integrated Bridge System (IBS) for two newly built heavy-lift crane vessels at Jingjiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co. Ltd in China.

The IBS is equipped with five Synapsis NX multifunctional workstations for Electronic Chart Display and Information Systems (ECDIS), (chart) radar and conning applications, as well as a NautoPilot 5000 NX autopilot, X- and S-band radars and a Standard 22 NX triple-gyro compass system. These components ensure full situational awareness, reliability and safety during demanding operations under all conditions.

Additional navigation sensors and displays are seamlessly integrated into the IBS. All sensor data is collected centrally for processing and analysis. The Synapsis NX software selects and verifies the best available data. From this, a reliable picture of the maritime situation is calculated and distributed to all integrated applications and displays. It also centrally manages configurations, health status, available redundancies and alarms.

A small number of standardised hardware components and a LAN form the foundation of the Synapsis NX workstations. These small bridge systems, comprising small marine computers, application software for ECDIS, (chart) radar and conning, along with a range of optional software modules for special tasks, can be flexibly configured and integrated. The bridge systems are delivered in compliance with the latest standards, including IMO performance and test standards for integrated navigation systems MSC.252(83) and IEC 61924-2.

With unfiltered access to the manufacturer's know-how and decades of experience, the Anschütz office in Shanghai oversees, coordinates and supports the engineering and commissioning of the new systems. This is done in close cooperation with long-standing local systems integration partner, Shanghai Eastone Marine Technology.

The sophisticated vessels have a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes. They will be chartered out for demanding operations such as salvage and wind farm installations.



