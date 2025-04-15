APC to Provide MarineLINE Coating for New Builds for Norway's Champion Tankers

Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC) has been chosen to provide its MarineLINE coating for up to six new vessels being built for Champion Tankers. The deal will see APC’s MarineLINE coating system initially applied to four product and chemical tankers with IMO II classification that will be constructed at the Chengxi Shipyard in China.

Work on the first vessel for the privately owned Norwegian tanker group is set to get underway at the end of this year, with three others planned for 2026. There is also an option to build two more tankers at the yard.

Champion Tankers focuses on shipping vegoils, liquid fertilizers, easy chemicals and molasses, as well as Clean Petroleum Products (CPP). It specializes in the commercial operation of “Medium Range” Tankers with IMO type 2/3 Classification. MarineLINE’s chemical resistance properties, ease and speed of cleaning, and the reduced risk of contamination from previous cargoes, were all considerations in Champions coating choice.

APC’s strong commitment to customer care was another big factor in clinching the work. It is the company’s first deal with Champion and the latest in a growing pipeline of work confirmed at the start of 2025.

“The deal to supply Champion Tankers is the latest indication of the growing demand for MarineLINE from vessel operators," said Captain Onur Yildirim, APC Global Marine Manager. "It protects cargo tanks from more IMO approved chemicals than any other coating. And due to its high resistance, high gloss finish and low absorption, it is much faster to clean meaning it outperforms stainless steel and epoxy coatings. Faster cleaning times enable quicker ship turnaround, which in turn can free up additional sailing days, all improving the performance, earning ability and profitability of the vessel. There is also a strong environmental argument for MarineLINE’s use."