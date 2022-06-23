Armach Robotics Introduces Proactive In-water Hull Cleaning

Karl Lander, Director, Regulatory Compliance and Outreach of Armach Robotics joined a host of leaders in sustainable technologies and innovation at the 3rd Decarbonizing Shipping Forum, being held in Hamburg this week. He introduced the concept of autonomous robots making proactive in-water cleaning a reality, in support of the worldwide goal of decarbonizing in shipping.

During the presentation, Lander discussed the impacts of fouling, and the need for a more proactive approach to biofouling, before introducing the world’s first autonomous system capable of proactive in-water cleaning and inspection.

Although shipping is considered the lowest carbon footprint of any mode of transport per ton transported, it is responsible for least 2.5% of the world’s total CO2 emissions. The International Maritime Organization has set a target to reduce emissions by 50% by 2050.

Ship owners are required to plan and manage ship efficiency, which is where an increase in implementing new technologies and practices will become a key strategy to reach the targets set. Owners and operators are increasingly considering the availability of latest technology to support their efforts, reliably, scalable and cost effectively.

Armach’s in-water robots are built on Greensea’s fully open architecture platform OPENSEA control and navigation technology.

The robots offer in-water cleaning capability, optimized for large ships without magnetic robot adhesion to the ship’s hull, with the ability to clear 7,200 sqft (669 sqm) of hull per hour. They are man-portable, weighing around 66 lbs (30 kg), making it a convenient solution to implement.

Through proactive in-water cleaning, vessel operators are able to maintain their fleet at their optimal condition, therefore benefiting from fuel savings, operational efficiency and fleet readiness, in addition to benefiting from hull intelligence and maintaining a lower environmental impact.

Armach is harnessing the power of intelligence and autonomy, to proactively control biofouling, and to deliver unprecedented hull awareness through reliable, cost effective and scalable technology.