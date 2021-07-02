Arora Takes Over as Managing Director of IRClass

Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass) announces a top management transition with Vijay Arora taking over as managing director effective July 1, 2021. This appointment follows the superannuation of Suresh Sinha on June 30, 2021.

A qualified marine engineer with a professional experience of more than three decades, Arora has strong maritime expertise under his belt. During his long tenure at IRClass, Arora has worked in various survey stations in India and abroad and has handled multiple responsibilities within IRClass.

Some of his key contributions in international forums include member of the IACS Statutory Panel, Chairman of the IACS Safety Panel and held the Chair of IACS GPG from July 2019 to June 2020. He participated in the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO’s) Ship Design and Construction (SDC), Ship Systems and Equipment (SSE), Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) & Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC).