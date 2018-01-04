USS Hopper Arrives in 7th Fleet

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70) entered the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations Jan. 4.

Hopper will conduct evolutions involving theater security cooperation, building partner capacity and performing routine operations within the area.

Hopper is a multi-mission ship with anti-air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare surface combatants capabilities; designed to operate independently or with a surface action group or strike group. Homeported in Pearl Harbor , Hopper is currently underway in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region on an independent deployment.

The U.S. Navy maintains a presence in the 7th fleet area of operations to help preserve peace and security and to further their partnerships with friends and allies. This forward presence contributes to freedom of navigation and lawful use of the sea, as well as furthers operational training and enables an exchange of culture, skills and tactical knowledge.