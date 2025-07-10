Ascenz Marorka To Equip Four RoRo Vessels With Voyage Optimization Solution

Ascenz Marorka, a Smart Shipping company of the GTT Group, has been selected by LD Armateurs (LDA) to equip four RoRo vessels with its advanced Voyage Optimisation solution. The agreement covers three new-build RoRo vessels currently under construction and the existing RoRo Ville de Bordeaux.

The solution, enhanced with dedicated features for wind-powered ships, will enable LDA to maximize the performance of its wind propulsion systems. It also provides access to Ascenz Marorka’s Real-Time Fleet Performance Monitoring Centres, where experienced mariners oversee vessel performance and safety around the clock.

LDA’s decision to adopt Ascenz Marorka’s solution was driven by key criteria: seamless integration of wind propulsion systems into the ship’s digital twin (including sail performance via polar curves), reliable weather forecasting, as well as a user-friendly interface designer for crew operations.

The collaboration is the result of a trial period over more than a year between Ascenz Marorka and LDA. Following initial trials ashore in April 2024, the Voyage Optimisation solution was progressively rolled out onboard the Ville de Bordeaux in early 2025. Operating on transatlantic routes, the vessel provided an ideal testing ground to validate both the accuracy of the digital twin and the ease of use for crew.