Asian Partners Unite to Advance Ammonia Fueled Bulk Carriers

ITOCHU Corporation, ClassNK, Nihon Shipyard and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a joint study for the design and safety specifications of ammonia-fueled ships which are under development by ITOCHU and partners.

The MoU is based on the premise that 200,000 deadweight ton class bulk carriers will be built by Nihon Shipyard with an ammonia dual-fueled engine by applying alternative design approval process in accordance with the ‘Integrated project for development and social implementation of ammonia-fueled ships’.

Alternative design approval is to prove that the ship is as safe as a ship built in accordance with existing international regulations and to obtain approval from the competent authorities when the ship is designed without any international guidelines.

The necessary clarifications of the specification for the ammonia-fueled ship to carry out ammonia bunkering in Singapore will be conducted among parties of this MoU, for the commercialization of ammonia-fueled ships.

Ammonia is advancing as a viable marine fuel solution for the decarbonization of the maritime sector.

The discussion for a specification of ammonia-fueled ship with governmental body related to their operation is essential for a social implementation of ammonia-fueled ship.

As one of parties of the MoU, MPA, the government agency overseeing the world’s busiest bunkering hub, will review and provide their views to the designs of the ammonia-fueled ships to ensure their safe operations.

As a classification society, ClassNK is responsible for providing insight from the perspective of safety and environmental protection as well as information on alternative design approval process