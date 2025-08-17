ASRY Conducts 2025 HSE Week

The Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard Company (ASRY) conducted its 2025 Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Week August 11 to 13 under the theme “Elevating HSE Culture with Safe Summer.”.

The three-day program drew wide participation from ASRY and subcontractors’ employees alongside representatives of relevant government bodies and industrial firms in Bahrain.

The week opened with a formal ceremony attended by senior company officials and representatives of the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Interior, Bahrain Civil Defence, and the companies SULB and Foulath Holding. The program then moved into a series of awareness campaigns.

The first campaign “Safe Summer” featured specialist talks and practical activities on preventing heat stress and sound safety practice during the summer months.

The next campaign “Fire, workplace Safety and Security” offered a series of educational talks and practical workshops led by safety experts from several major industrial companies in Bahrain. It also included a guided tour of ASRY's workshops and repair facilities, together with awareness sessions and engaging activities.

The closing campaign centered on waste management. The Supreme Council for Environment (SCE) delivered a focused presentation on environmental sustainability and environmentally friendly practices. ASRY's Quality and HSSE teams added detailed sessions covering advanced training topics and presented guidance aligned with the highest standards applied in Bahrain and internationally.

Commenting on the campaigns, Mahmood Abdulaziz, ASRY's HSSE Manager, stressed the value of holding such events. They raise awareness across the workforce about taking preventive measures in everyday work and keep safety as a top priority for all. He added that ongoing open communication between management and employees helps ensure the objectives are achieved and sustained.



