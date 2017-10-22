USS Monterey Provides Assistance to Vessel

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) provided assistance to a commercial vessel in distress off the coast of Florida Oct. 20.

Monterey, a component of Carrier Strike Group Ten (CSG) 10, received a distress signal and immediately maneuvered to provide assistance. Upon arrival, the Junior Officer of the Deck, Ensign Eden Yarbrough, made contact with the vessel in distress.

"The skipper informed me that he was experiencing engine problems and had some water in his hold," Yarbrough said.

The ship launched one rigid-hull inflatable boat with a diesel engine technical expert onboard. Monterey provided 50 gallons of fuel and provisions. Monterey Sailors restored one diesel engine on the motorboat.

"Providing assistance to mariners is a key mission of what our Navy does," said Capt. Dave Stoner, Monterey's commanding officer. "I am glad we were able to help and proud of the Monterey team."

Monterey is deploying to support maritime security operations and to increase theater security cooperation and forward naval presence.