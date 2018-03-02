Marine Link
Global Diving and Salvage VPs Elected to Industry Associations

March 2, 2018

Daniel Pierson (left) and David DeVilbiss (Photos: Global Diving and Salvage)

Two vice presidents working at Seattle based Global Diving and Salvage have been elected to leadership positions at separate industry associations.

 
Daniel Pierson, Vice President of Operations has been re-elected to the Association of Diving Contractors International (ADCI) board for a new three-year term.
 
Global Vice President of Casualty and Emergency Response, David DeVilbiss has been elected as the new American Salvage Association (ASA) Vice President.
