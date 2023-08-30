AST Launches Remote Asset Management System

Applied Satellite Technology (AST) has launched its Integrated Remote Asset Management System (IRAMS).

IRAMS is designed to address the challenges faced by industries such as oil and gas, maritime, renewables and utilities, where maritime assets are in remote and often harsh environments. With IRAMS, users can remotely control and monitor assets. IRAMS brings together live asset performance data, predictive maintenance scheduling and environmental impact reporting onto one single platform. Over time many more features/modules will also be available within IRAMS which will be led by customer feedback, with crew welfare, tracking and route optimisation already being scoped for future iteration.

Key features and benefits of IRAMS:

• Real-Time Asset Monitoring: IRAMS offers organisations the ability to monitor their remote assets in real-time, with live performance data being present it allows for immediate responses to critical situations. Thus, enabling the ability to make informed decisions promptly, maximising uptime of the asset and reducing its operational costs.

• Centralised Data Management: The system integrates data from multiple sources into a unified platform, eliminating data silos and providing a comprehensive view of assets. This facilitates data-driven decision-making, reduces manual intervention, and improves operational efficiency.

• Predictive Analytics: By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, IRAMS analyses historical and real-time data to identify patterns and predict potential issues before they occur. This proactive approach minimises downtime, reduces maintenance costs, and maximises asset performance.

• Remote Control and Automation: IRAMS enables remote control and automation of critical asset operations, reducing the need for on-site personnel and improving safety. Through its intuitive interface, users can remotely monitor, configure, and manage assets with ease.

• Advanced Reporting and Visualisation: IRAMS generates detailed reports and visual representations of asset performance, providing valuable insights for stakeholders at all levels. These customisable reports enable better resource allocation, improved regulatory compliance, and informed decision-making.

AST’s Group Head of Software, Daniel Clark, said: “With AST's deep sector knowledge and expertise, we have developed this software solution to cater to the specific requirements of our customers, while also facilitating the advancements necessary in the maritime industry. By offering simplicity and affordability, IRAMS makes it easier for maritime organisations to embrace new technologies, reduce their operational costs and take significant strides towards digital transformation within the sector."



