Auramarine Supplying Methanol Fuel Supply System to Mein Schiff 7

Auramarine has won an order from Meyer Turku shipyard for a methanol fuel supply system and associated equipment for the luxury Mein Schiff 7 cruise vessel owned by TUI Cruises.

Auramarine’s equipment deliveries began in 2023 and continued over the spring of 2024. Sea trials were conducted in May 2024, and the vessel is scheduled for delivery over the summer this year. The methanol-ready newbuild is the first of its kind in the maritime industry and aligns with TUI Cruises’ sustainability strategy of offering the first climate-neutral cruises by 2030. In conjunction with this, TUI Cruises’ fleet is reducing CO2 emissions by 27.5% in absolute terms by 2030.

With a length of 316 meters and a width of 35.8 meters, Mein Schiff 7 can accommodate nearly 2,900 passengers and 1,000 crew members. The cruise ship's operations will be powered by low-emission marine diesel oil, with a sulfur content of 0.1%, and a shore power connection for almost zero-emission operation in port (which accounts for 40% of its operating time).

Auramarine’s methanol fuel supply system ensures the safe delivery of methanol from the service tank to the master fuel valve, regulating the flow, pressure and temperature of the methanol to meet the specific requirements of the engine. The system actively maintains the supply pressure within the specified tolerances during load changes and filters the fuel to prevent any impurities from entering the engine. As part of the order, Auramarine will supply the methanol bunker and transfer systems including the vital automation and safety systems that ensure safe and reliable operations. A gas detection system and a methanol bilge system are also included.



