Austal Delivers Fourth Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat to Australian Navy

Austal Limited is pleased to announce Austal Australia has delivered the fourth of eight Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) to the Royal Australian Navy. The vessel, ADV Cape Capricorn, was officially accepted by the Commonwealth of Australia.

Austal CEO Paddy Gregg said the delivery of the fourth ECCPB highlighted Austal’s consistency in production and efficiencies at the Henderson shipyard.

“Austal has now delivered four Evolved Capes to the Royal Australian Navy since the contract was signed in May 2020 and we are launching a new vessel every three months, after around 12 months construction.

“The fifth vessel, the future ADV Cape Woolamai, is alongside now and we have three more Evolved Capes at various stages of production, here in Henderson.

“With the continued support of our trusted supply chain partners from across Australia and around the world, the Austal shipbuilding team is well on track to deliver all eight Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats to the Navy by mid-2024, on schedule.

“Austal is a proven, sovereign capability partner to Defence Australia and the Navy and we are proud to play an integral role in delivering naval assets for Australia,” Gregg added.

The 58-meter aluminum monohull patrol boat is the fourth of eight to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy. The first three Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats, ADV Cape Otway, ADV Cape Peron and ADV Cape Naturaliste were delivered in March, August and November 2022, respectively.

The Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea.The patrol boats will be utilised for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security, as a high-performing, reliable and effective maritime asset.

Austal Australia continues to employ approximately 400 people (directly) in Western Australia and is engaging more than 300 supply chain partners across Australia, to deliver the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Project (SEA1445-1) for the Royal Australian Navy.

In-service support for the Cape, Evolved Cape and Guardian-class Patrol Boat fleets operated by the Australian Border Force, Royal Australian Navy and Pacific Island nations is provided by Austal Australia through dedicated service centres located in Henderson, Western Australia; Cairns, Queensland; and Darwin, Northern Territory.

Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 22 Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 15 vessels since 2018.