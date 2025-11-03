Austal Receives AiP for Autonomy Controller

Austal Australia has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from classification society DNV, for their Autonomous and Remotely Operated Ships (AROS) Platform Controller.

The AROS Controller, designed and developed by Austal at Henderson, Western Australia, is a safety control system that provides a standardised and managed interface between the vessel’s complex engineering systems and the navigational autonomy system. Managing the transfer of information in both directions, constantly checking system health, verifying that requests are valid and safe, and confirming that the vessel is continuing to operate within the operational design domain and operational envelope. It is designed to ensure safer and more compliant operation in Remotely Operated and Autonomous modes.

Novel to Austal’s approach is that this development is focussed on providing a standardised, modular interface between the Navigational Autonomy system and the complex ships systems managed by MARINELINK-Prime, Austal’s own Integrated Monitoring Alarm and Control System (IMACS). The development of this capability ensures that future Austal vessels are truly Autonomy Ready, and when connected to a compatible Navigational Autonomy system, such as Greenroom Robotics’ GAMA, the vessel can become autonomous within existing delivery schedules.

Austal will now complete the development, verification and validation processes, and seek full approval for the system.



