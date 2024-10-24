Austal USA Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Facility for Submarine Modules

**Austal USA Breaks Ground on New Submarine Module Facility in Mobile, Alabama**



Mobile, Ala. shipbuilder Austal USA announced the commencement of construction on a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to submarine modules, known as MMF3. Set to be operational by late 2026, this new building will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to support the U.S. Navy’s Submarine Industrial Base (SIB).

The facility will span 369,600 square feet and is specifically designed for the manufacturing of submarine modules. It aims to meet the Navy’s objective of delivering one Columbia-class and two Virginia-class submarines each year. The MMF3 will feature specialized areas for material storage, machining, assembly, and waterfront improvements to facilitate the shipment of completed modules by barge.

This project, along with the recent groundbreaking for another manufacturing building, represents an investment of over $750 million into Austal USA’s Mobile facility. Together, these expansions are expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs, further cementing Austal USA’s pivotal role in Alabama’s economy. In 2023, the company relied on 259 Alabama-based suppliers, contributing over $115 million to the local economy, with a notable emphasis on supporting small businesses.

“Austal USA’s continued expansion in Mobile is a testament to Alabama’s growing leadership in the defense industry and our commitment to supporting our nation’s security needs,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This new facility for submarine module manufacturing reinforces Austal’s vital role in delivering the advanced capabilities required by these vital submarine programs. The creation of 2,000 jobs and the investment in cutting-edge manufacturing technologies further demonstrates Austal’s dedication to both Alabama’s economy and our national defense.”

“Austal USA is committed to supporting national security initiatives like the Navy’s Virginia and Columbia-class submarine programs, evidenced by our aggressive infrastructure and workforce expansion efforts,” said Austal USA president Michelle Kruger. “The key to our success is the strong partnerships we have built with not only our customers but also our employees and the amazing community surrounding us. We are grateful for the unending support we continue to receive from the city and county of Mobile and the great state of Alabama.”

In addition to the submarine facility, Austal USA recently broke ground on another assembly building aimed at producing large steel modules for Navy and Coast Guard vessels, including the Offshore Patrol Cutter and TAGOS-25 programs. This new building will cover four and a half acres and provide over 192,000 square feet of manufacturing space, featuring a shiplift system for safe and efficient ship launches and repairs.

Upon completion of these projects, Austal USA’s Mobile shipbuilding complex will encompass a total of over 1.5 million square feet of indoor manufacturing space, including a steel panel line, multiple module manufacturing facilities, and several assembly bays, all situated on a sprawling 180-acre site.