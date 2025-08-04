Australia Chooses Japanese Frigate Design

The Australian Government is accelerating the delivery of a larger and more lethal surface combatant fleet with the selection of the upgraded Japanese Mogami-class frigate as the preferred platform for the Royal Australian Navy’s future fleet of general purpose frigates.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ Mogami-class frigate was assessed as best able to quickly meet the capability requirements and strategic needs of the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The upgraded Mogami-class frigate boasts a range of up to 10,000 nautical miles, a 32 Cell Vertical Launch System, and is fitted with surface-to-air missiles and anti-ship missiles.

The new frigates will replace the Anzac-class frigates and will be equipped for undersea warfare and air defence.

The Government acknowledged the competitive, high-quality proposal submitted by Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems and thanked them for their commitment and professionalism throughout this procurement process.

The ADF will now proceed with the next stage of the procurement process with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with the aim of signing contracts in 2026.

MHI has been developing, designing, and constructing the Mogami-class frigate since 2018, and based on a proposal made in 2023, has been selected as the main contractor of the upgraded Mogami-class frigate (4,800-ton type) for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Alongside the Hunter-class frigates and the upgraded Hobart-class destroyers and advanced missile investments, the new frigates will be an essential part of the Albanese Government’s plan to more than double the size of Navy’s surface combatant fleet.

Deputy Prime Minister, Richard Marles, said: “The upgraded Mogami-class frigate will help secure our maritime trade routes and our northern approaches as part of a larger and more lethal naval surface combatant fleet.”

The first three frigates would be built in Japan – with the first scheduled to be delivered to Australia in 2029 and operational in 2030. Successful consolidation of the Henderson precinct in Western Australia will enable the remainder to be built locally.

The Government is securing a continuous pipeline of shipbuilding work in Western Australia and creating thousands of jobs through the execution of the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement with Australia’s newly established Strategic Shipbuilder, Austal Defence Shipbuilding Australia.

The Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement builds on the already‑established pilot program between the ADF and Austal, and will see the delivery of dozens of vessels, including:

• 18 Landing Craft Medium for the Australian Army, and subject to further approvals and negotiations, the build of eight Landing Craft Heavy.

• Two new Evolved Cape class patrol boats for the Royal Australian Navy.



