Austal, ASC Partner for Australian Frigate Program

Australian shipbuilders Austal Limited and ASC Shipbuilding have joined forces for the build of the SEA5000 Future Frigates Program.

Under this arrangement, the two say they will collaborate in support of the program, pooling complementary strengths, skills and experience.

“The Austal/ASC Shipbuilding teaming arrangement offers a compelling, low risk, Australian shipbuilding solution for each of the three shortlisted international designers; BAE, Fincantieri and Navantia,” Austal CEO, David Singleton said.

“This partnership will bring Austal’s unparalleled record in aluminum shipbuilding, exports and operational efficiency to combine with ASC Shipbuilding’s expertise in steel warship manufacturing,” he said. “The opportunity to work with ASC Shipbuilding to bring Australia’s shipbuilding industry into an export competitive position is a game changing announcement and something we are both very excited about.”

“Australia deserves an industry that designs, builds, upgrades, maintains and exports naval vessels in Australia, by Australians working for Australian companies that are also headquartered and have ultimate decision making authority in Australia,” said ASC Shipbuilding CEO, Mark Lamarre. “This agreement delivers on that objective. With our combined strengths, we will deliver the best capability for the Australian Navy and, for the first time ever, we will be on track to building a truly sovereign and sustainable shipbuilding capability for decades to come.”

The $35 billion Future Frigate Program will deliver replacement vessels for the existing ANZAC fleet with production scheduled to commence from 2020 at the Federal Government-owned shipyard in Osborne, South Australia.