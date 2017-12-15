New Automatic Filter Unveiled: aquaBoll

German filtration systems specialist Boll & Kirch Filterbau GmbH has presented its new concept for fully automatic water filtration: the aquaBoll automatic filter series, which increases overall plant efficiency and ensures greater efficiency.

Germany's Consul General in Shanghai, Dr. Christine Althauser , joined BOLL & KIRCH CEO, Stefan Starke, in unveiling the latest product innovation – the aquaBoll automatic backwash filter – at the Marintec China trade show.

The aquaBoll filter has been developed based on Boll & Kirch expertise in various protection applications such as ballast water disinfection and scrubber water treatment.

The individuality and performance of the aquaBoll filter is based on a novel platform concept realized by a multi-part housing with wide adaptive possibilities – and all that in the smallest space and largest capacities, the manufacturer said. Filter elements, variable connection-flange positions and different housing materials are essential components for optimal adaption of the automatic filter for application-specific filtration requirements.

Three concepts of adaptive filtration elements are available to optimize the filtration conditions: filter candle, sieve cylinder and fine sieve cylinder. Depending on the size, the required filtration efficiency and the degree of contamination of the process water, these are interchangeable and adaptable.

With the new aquaBoll, BOLL & KIRCH provides variability in filter sizes, pressure rating, material of construction, filtration grades and flushing quantities, as well as compliance to pressure vessel codes and marine classes.