Autonomous Ships Must Have Search and Rescue Capabilities

June 29, 2025

Source: IMO

The 110th session of the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC 110) was held from June 18 to 27, with significant progress on a new non-mandatory code of safety for autonomous ships (MASS Code).

The code addresses the emerging need for a regulatory framework to ensure the safe, secure and environmentally sound operation of autonomous and remote-controlled key functions.

DNV reports that MSC 110 made significant progress, finalizing 18 chapters in the MASS Code, leaving mainly the chapter on the human element to be finalized.

A key decision made was that unmanned MASS should be capable of assisting persons in distress. Vessels will therefore be required to have a plan for conducting SAR operations, even without crew on board.

The non-mandatory MASS Code will be progressed in an intersessional Working Group meeting planned for the autumn of 2025, focusing on the human element aspects of the code.

The non-mandatory code is expected to be adopted at MSC 111 (May 2026), followed by an experience-building phase. A mandatory code is expected to enter into force on January 1, 2032, at the earliest.

DNV reports other session highlights:

• Adopted amendments to SOLAS Chapter V and the associated new Performance Standards to improve pilot transfer safety

• Approved draft amendments to the 2011 ESP Code to include remote inspection techniques (RITs) for close-up surveys

• Approved a 2025 Code on Alerts and Indicators

• Approved a revision of Resolution A.1050(27) “Revised Recommendations for Entering Enclosed Spaces Aboard Ships”

• Approved guidelines to support the introduction of emergency towing requirements on ships other than tankers

• Approved generic interim guidelines on training for seafarers on ships using alternative fuels and new technologies

• Agreed on draft amendments to SOLAS Chapter II-1 to clarify the IGF Code application to all gaseous fuels, regardless of flashpoint

• Initiated measures to address identified regulatory barriers that may prevent the use of alternative fuels and new technologies, including updating the Code of Safety of Nuclear

