AVAT, KBB aim to 'Digitalize' Turbochargers

The aim of the recently agreed cooperation between the two German technology companies AVAT and Kompressorenbau Bannewitz GmbH (KBB) is to make turbocharger technology for large combustion engines even more powerful and efficient through digitalization.

The new hardware and software will be able to collect and analyze a wide range of operating data and metrics from the turbocharger, providing information about the current operating point and possible damage patterns. By analyzing the data, it is possible to identify optimization potential in operation at an early stage and to proactively identify maintenance requirements.

Long-term data collected by the innovative digital solution enables even more accurate detection of changes in turbocharger performance and operation through time-based comparisons. As the amount of data increases, the ability to detect damage will become more sophisticated, allowing new data-based maintenance intervals to be developed over time.

The overarching goal: better predictive maintenance to avoid equipment failures.