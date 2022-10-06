AVIKUS' Autonomous Navigation nears Commercialization

AVIKUS, HD Hyundai's autonomous navigation in-house startup, is nearly ready to bring to market its autonomous navigation solution for the pleasure boat market, and plans demonstrations later this month at the 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS). There the company will introduce and showcase Neuboat, an autonomous phase-2 navigation solution for leisure boats featuring the Avikus Navigation Assistant System (NAS) and Docking Assistant System (DAS).

Avikus NAS is designed to allow a boat to recognize and assess on-the-water situations in real-time and without human intervention through deep learning and sensor fusion algorithms. As this data is processed, NAS creates and maintains an optimal route for safe autonomous navigation.

If desired, the system allows users to experience the autonomous navigation process through its Augmented Reality (AR) screen, which indicates risk level using different color informational boxes. For convenience, boaters can also control navigation from anywhere on board the boat with a mobile device.

Avikus DAS technology applies an integrated cognitive system allowing a boat to dock by itself. Docking can be one of the most difficult driving skills for new and even seasoned boaters and is recognized as high-risk for accidents. The Avikus 3D surround view system and collision warning alarm, included with the solution, is designed to allow users to cope with situations while docking.

Avikus will also host live demonstrations of autonomous cruising with its Neuboat solution at ‘The Port Marina’ located just off the 17th street causeway across from the Broward Convention Center. Application will be required to participate in the demonstrations and limited to Boat OEMs and electronics manufacturers. To apply, please email [email protected]





Image courtesy AVIKUS