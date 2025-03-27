Avikus Joins Consortium Working on Autonomous Navigation Standards

Autonomous navigation solution provider Avikus, a subsidiary of HD Hyundai, has joined the newly established MIT Maritime Consortium.

Launched at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) on March 18, 2025, the consortium brings together prominent maritime organizations to drive innovation and set international standards in autonomous navigation and maritime decarbonization.

Avikus brings to the consortium its HiNAS Control system, an AI-based autonomous navigation solution.

Founding members of the consortium include HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. and ABS. The consortium also includes Innovation Members such as Dorian LPG, Foresight Group, Navios Maritime Partners, L.P., and the Singapore Maritime Institute.

“Through this consortium, we aim to lead global technological standards and spearhead the development of next-generation eco-friendly ships,” stated Kwangpil Chang, Chief Technology Officer of HD KSOE.



