Avikus Targets DNV Type Approval for Its Autonomous Vessel Technology

Avikus on Friday announced it is working toward gaining word-first DNV Type Approval for its innovative autonomous vessel systems.

The South Korea-based marine technology company said it cemented its partnership with classification society DNV with an agreement signed this week at the SMM maritime trade fair in Hamburg, Germany.

Avikus said it is progressing through DNV’s System Qualification process for its autonomous navigation system, HiNAS Control, under DNV-CG-0264 and relevant international standards. The system is undergoing rigorous evaluation to ensure it meets DNV’s rules, including class guidelines and the forthcoming class notations. The goal is to achieve the world’s first Type Approval of its kind by the end of this year.

Dohyeong Lim, CEO of Avikus, said, “As this is a world-first initiative, we are navigating unexpected challenges, but our close collaboration is establishing verification standards and methodologies. This milestone is significant for both DNV, which is at the forefront of setting international standards for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), and Avikus, which is advancing and commercializing autonomous navigation technology. Avikus will continue to support DNV’s efforts and collaborate across various areas to further develop and approve this technology.”

Established in December 2020 by shipbuilder HD Hyundai, Avikus has developed the HiNAS (Hyundai Intelligent Navigation Assistant System) Control system integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor fusion to merge data from various navigation tools and augmented reality (AR) to assist navigators. The technology enables ships to autonomously avoid collisions while maintaining optimal routes and speeds, thereby reducing navigator fatigue and contributing to safer voyages, better fuel efficiency, and fewer maritime accidents and emissions. The HiNAS Control system is a standard specification for all HD Hyundai new builds, and so far, the order book has more than 170 sets.

Jarle Coll Blomhoff, Head of Digital Ship Systems at DNV, said, “It is important to further develop, test and explore digitalization and autonomy, and we are happy that Avikus has chosen DNV as the classification partner for this innovative project. We are very much looking forward to continuing the journey together, as the HiNAS Control system now moves into the testing phase.”