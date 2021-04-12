Marine Link
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
AXESS Networks Creates Commercial Maritime Business Unit

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 12, 2021

AXESS Networks (AXESS) has created a new business unit: AXESS Networks Maritime; a specialized business unit established to respond to the growing and sophisticated demands within the maritime sector.

“The maritime business initiative is a major step within AXESS’ growth and diversification strategy,” said Guido Neumann, President AXESS EMEA and Chief Development Officer AXESS. “AXESS will present tailored connectivity solutions to the commercial shipping and yachting markets, whilst focusing on their specific requirements. We are very happy and excited to attract highly experienced professionals of the maritime ecosystem to join our team. The new business unit will be led by Athina Vezyri, a major respected figurehead within the maritime sector. This initiative enables AXESS to participate in enabling organic growth opportunities in what is an exciting dynamic maritime market."
The new business unit will be headquartered in Greece and starts operating as of April, 2021.

